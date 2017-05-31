Wauconda crash sends 28-year-old man to hospital

This crash early Wednesday morning in Wauconda left the driver with serious injuries. Courtesy of Wauconda Police Department

A 28-year-old man is in the intensive care unit after officers cut him out of a burning vehicle that crashed head-on into a tree early Wednesday, Wauconda police said.

A 2016 Dodge Charger smashed against a tree at 1:17 a.m. near routes 59 and 12, according to a news release from Wauconda police. When police arrived, the bottom of the car was on fire and an unconscious man was inside. The man's identity was not immediately available.

Wauconda police put out the flames with a fire extinguisher and forced the driver's door open before cutting the man out of his seat belt, police said. His injuries included serious cuts and several fractures to his right leg, according to the release..

The man was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, where he remained in the ICU Wednesday evening.

The crash remains under investigation, and no one has been charged. Police said they believe the driver was speeding.

