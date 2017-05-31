Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 5/31/2017 1:43 PM

Schaumburg Farmers Market returns June 2

Submitted by village of Schaumburg

Schaumburg's 2017 Farmers Market will open Friday, June 2, and run every Friday through the end of October.

The market will be open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the parking lot of Trickster Art Gallery, 190 S. Roselle Road in Town Square.

The market includes locally-grown fruits and vegetables, meats, flowers, plants, and gourmet cheeses sold by the farmers that produce them. It also features pastries, baked goods, olives, spices, homemade pasta and knife sharpening services.

This family-friendly event offers freshly-squeezed lemonade, kettle corn and snow cones made on site. The market will also offer a variety of entertainment throughout the season as well as the opportunity to meet and ask questions of Master Gardeners from the University of Illinois Cooperative Extension Service.

For more information, visit bit.ly/1SMtJZB or contact Martha Dooley in the Community Development Department by calling (847) 923-3855 or emailing mdooley@schaumburg.com.

