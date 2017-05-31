Police investigate body found in Bartlett home

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a body found in a Bartlett home Wednesday morning.

Officers responded about 10:30 a.m. to the 200 block of Lido Trail. Bartlett police Cmdr. McGuigan declined to comment on the age or identity of the body that was found.

According to an ABC 7 report, neighbors said a husband and wife lived in the house for years. Neighbors also saw a man on a stretcher into an ambulance, ABC 7 reported.

It is unclear if the deceased person lived in the home, McGuigan said, adding that police are not looking for any suspects and there is no threat to the community.

The Bartlett Police Department has contacted the DuPage County medical examiner's office to schedule an autopsy.

The death remains under investigation.

