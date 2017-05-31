Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 5/31/2017 6:25 PM

Police investigate body found in Bartlett home

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
By Katie Smith
Daily Herald correspondent

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a body found in a Bartlett home Wednesday morning.

Officers responded about 10:30 a.m. to the 200 block of Lido Trail. Bartlett police Cmdr. McGuigan declined to comment on the age or identity of the body that was found.

According to an ABC 7 report, neighbors said a husband and wife lived in the house for years. Neighbors also saw a man on a stretcher into an ambulance, ABC 7 reported.

It is unclear if the deceased person lived in the home, McGuigan said, adding that police are not looking for any suspects and there is no threat to the community.

The Bartlett Police Department has contacted the DuPage County medical examiner's office to schedule an autopsy.

The death remains under investigation.

Katiesmithdh@gmail.com

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account