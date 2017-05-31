Northwest suburban police blotter

• Charges are not evidence of guilt. Under law, individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Arlington Heights

• Vandals damaged two mailboxes on the 1500 block of North Yale and 1400 block of West Lynnwood between 9:30 p.m. May 22 and 6 a.m. May 23.

Offenders removed a bathroom door between May 14 and 23 on the 600 block of West Central Road. Value was estimated at $200.

• Thieves stole a package containing a bass guitar from Radio Shack, 828 N. Wilke Road, between 7:15 and 7:35 p.m. May 22. Value was estimated at $659.

Bartlett

• Burglars stole undisclosed items around 8:40 p.m. May 22 out of a car on the 1600 block of Spaulding Road.

• Burglars stole items out of two vehicles on the 1200 block of Churchill Road around 6 p.m. May 24. Value was estimated at $221.

• Thieves stole copper wire around 2 p.m. May 15 from Allied Asphalt on the 2000 block of Graham Street. Value was estimated at $600.

Buffalo Grove

• Thieves stole two gift cards valued at $200 and $155 in cash between 12:31 and 3 p.m. May 20 out of a customer's coin purse left on a counter at Dollar Tree, 1212 Dundee Road.

• Burglars broke the front glass door between 1:43 and 1:57 a.m. May 17 at Smokeys, 25 N. Buffalo Grove Road, and stole $300 out of two cash registers and several cartons of cigarettes. Two offenders were seen on a security video.

• Yegor Fialko, 24, of Rose Drive in Gurnee, was arrested around 3:15 p.m. May 20 and charged with burglary. Reports said a witness saw him take something out of a Ford Edge, and officers found several women's wallets and purses, several pairs of sunglasses, clothing and numerous phone chargers in Fialko's book bag.

Des Plaines

• Offenders forced open the rear door between noon and 12:24 p.m. May 15 at a home on the 400 block of Lillian Lane while the female resident was outside working on her lawn. The burglars stole costume bracelets and necklaces valued at $150, silver jewelry, 100 Morgan silver dollars valued at $5,000, and $20 out of the victim's purse.

• Someone took a card holder between 3 and 4:30 a.m. May 14 after the owner left it in a dining area at Rivers Casino, 3000 S. River Road. The card holder contained a debit/credit card, social security card and a driver's license.

• A man was seen on a security video breaking the front door glass around 10:57 a.m. May 16 at a home on the 300 block of North Wolf Road. He entered the home and ransacked a closet and dresser drawers. Nothing appeared to be missing. He ran from the home holding his hand. It appears the offender injured his hand when he smashed the window as there were several fresh drops of blood on the floor in front of the door. He was described as a Hispanic male, in his 20s, 5-foot-8, 200 pounds, short dark hair, chin goatee, and wearing sunglasses, a white Michael Jordan T-shirt, blue shorts, red and white gym shoes, and multiple hand, forearm and arm tattoos.

• Burglars broke into a 2000 Ford Explorer between 9 and 9:26 a.m. May 16 in a Lake Park lot, 1175 Howard Ave., and stole a purse. A clerk at Andy's Mobil in Rosemont remembers a black male, 25-29 years old, 6-foot-2 to 6-foot-4, slender build, short black hair, brown eyes and wearing an orange construction vest, used a card from the stolen purse to purchase beer and four packs of premium cigarettes.

• Two males in their early 20s and 5-foot-8 inches tall entered Metro PCS, 961 Elmhurst Road, around 2:30 p.m. May 14. A report said they told the two female employees they planned to steal items from the store. They claimed to have just stolen flowers from the Jewel on Elmhurst Road. One of the men exposed himself. As they left, they stated they were gang members and would kill the two employees if they called the police. The two suspects then entered the Euro Grill a few doors down and began to cause a disturbance before fleeing the area.

Elk Grove Village

• Adrian V. Stone, 20, of the 5700 block of Ring Court, Hanover Park, was arrested around 12:55 a.m. May 11 at Motel 6, 1000 W. Devon Ave., and charged with unlawful discharge of a BB gun. His court date is June 19.

• Vandals slashed four tires between 2:30 and 6 p.m. May 5 on a 2005 Mazda CX5 parked in an apartment lot on the 600 block of Perrie Drive. Damage was estimated at $800.