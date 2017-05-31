Former Lake Park coach charged with sexually assaulting student

A former teacher and coach at Roselle's Lake Park High School has been charged with six counts of criminal sexual assault and one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse for having inappropriate sexual contact with a student, authorities said Wednesday.

Jared Wissmiller, 26, of the 400 block of Indianapolis Avenue in Downers Grove, turned himself in to authorities Wednesday morning and is being held in DuPage County jail on a $75,000 full-cash bond.

The charges were filed Tuesday, the DuPage state's attorney's office said, after an investigation led by the DuPage Children's Center.

Authorities said the inappropriate contact took place from June through September of last year. If convicted, Wissmiller could spend between 27 and 97 years in prison.

Wissmiller's next court appearance is scheduled for June 28 in front of Judge Liam Brennan.