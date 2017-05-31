Des Plaines Mass to celebrate 55 years of priesthood

A mass in celebration of Rev. John Smyth's 55 years of priesthood will occur 11 a.m. Sunday, June 4, at the shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe, located at 1170 N. River Road in Des Plaines.

His ministries have included services to the youth of Maryville and the Maryville Alumni Association. Smyth also provided a place for worship and functions when an Assyrian community's church burned down. Additionally, he showed his dedication to the Beloved Mother through the installation of the shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe.

Smyth has also helped young people throughout his career, as the president of Notre Dame College Prep High School in Niles and executive director of the Standing Tall Charitable Foundation.