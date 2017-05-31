Dawn Patrol: Elgin firefighters rescue dogs from fire

Elgin firefighters rescue dogs from fire
Two dogs rescued from a fire at their Elgin home yesterday have been reunited with their owner and are recovering from smoke inhalation, officials say. Full story
Naperville man once convicted in 1995 arson, murder released on bail
William Amor is a free man for the first time since his 1995 arrest -- and conviction, and vacated conviction -- on charges that he committed the arson murder of his mother-in-law. Full story
Police: None injured in Gurnee school bus crash
No one was injured in a crash yesterday involving two vehicles and a school bus with 45 children in Gurnee, officials say. Full story
Police investigate death of McHenry man shot during home invasion
Police are investigating the death of a 52-year-old man who was shot during a home invasion over the weekend, officials announced yesterday. Full story
Schaumburg Uber driver faces felony DUI charges
A Schaumburg Uber driver faces felony charges after officials say he drunkenly drove with a passenger in his car Sunday. Full story
Oswego police investigate body found in parked vehicle
Oswego police are investigating the death of a 43-year-old man whose body was found in a parked vehicle, officials announced yesterday. Full story
Officials: Garage light starts Bartlett house fire
An outdoor garage light started a fire at a Bartlett home Tuesday morning, officials said. None were injured in the blaze that started at 10:21 a.m. on the 200 block of Lillian Place. Full story
Weather
Partly sunny and 55 degrees. Highs today in the low 70s, with lows tonight in the mid 50s. Full story.
Traffic
No major delays to report on the highways early. Work could cause restrictions on Washington Street between Lake Street and Haryan Way in Grayslake. Full story.
The numbers behind Cubs' mediocrity this season
Is the glass half full or half empty for the Chicago Cubs? They entered last night's game at San Diego having played 50 games, and their record was 25-25. Daily Herald Cubs writer Bruce Miles' examines a few of the reasons for the Cubs' .500 start.