Dawn Patrol: Elgin firefighters rescue dogs from fire

Two dogs, including this one, were rescued from a fire at their Elgin home yesterday and have since been reunited with their owner, officials say. Courtesy of the Elgin Fire Department

Elgin firefighters rescue dogs from fire

Two dogs rescued from a fire at their Elgin home yesterday have been reunited with their owner and are recovering from smoke inhalation, officials say. Full story

Naperville man once convicted in 1995 arson, murder released on bail

William Amor is a free man for the first time since his 1995 arrest -- and conviction, and vacated conviction -- on charges that he committed the arson murder of his mother-in-law. Full story

Police: None injured in Gurnee school bus crash

No one was injured in a crash yesterday involving two vehicles and a school bus with 45 children in Gurnee, officials say. Full story

Police investigate death of McHenry man shot during home invasion

Police are investigating the death of a 52-year-old man who was shot during a home invasion over the weekend, officials announced yesterday. Full story

Schaumburg Uber driver faces felony DUI charges

A Schaumburg Uber driver faces felony charges after officials say he drunkenly drove with a passenger in his car Sunday. Full story

Oswego police investigate body found in parked vehicle

Oswego police are investigating the death of a 43-year-old man whose body was found in a parked vehicle, officials announced yesterday. Full story

Officials: Garage light starts Bartlett house fire

An outdoor garage light started a fire at a Bartlett home Tuesday morning, officials said. None were injured in the blaze that started at 10:21 a.m. on the 200 block of Lillian Place. Full story

Weather

Partly sunny and 55 degrees. Highs today in the low 70s, with lows tonight in the mid 50s. Full story.

Traffic

No major delays to report on the highways early. Work could cause restrictions on Washington Street between Lake Street and Haryan Way in Grayslake. Full story.

The numbers behind Cubs' mediocrity this season

Is the glass half full or half empty for the Chicago Cubs? They entered last night's game at San Diego having played 50 games, and their record was 25-25. Daily Herald Cubs writer Bruce Miles' examines a few of the reasons for the Cubs' .500 start.