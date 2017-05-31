7 years in prison for man who injured baby

hello

Nicholas Glucksmann, formerly of Batavia and now of Wheaton, was sentenced Friday to seven years in prison for injuring his 3-month-old son.

An ex-Batavia man was sentenced to seven years in prison last week for severely injuring his 3-month-old son in 2011.

Kane County Judge John A. Barsanti sentenced Nicholas Glucksmann Friday and he was admitted to Stateville Correctional Center Monday.

Barsanti convicted Glucksmann, 54, of aggravated battery, aggravated domestic battery, and aggravated battery to a child in July 2015.

On April 16, 2011, Glucksmann and his girlfriend brought their son to a hospital emergency room after the child began to lose consciousness, according to Batavia police.

The emergency room doctors determined the child had head injuries and sent the boy to a Level I trauma center in Chicago. They also called police because they suspected the child had been abused.

Glucksmann told police the child fell off a bed. Doctors testified a fall from the bed wouldn't have caused the brain trauma and bleeding in the eyes the child suffered.

Glucksmann, of the 1000 block of James Court in Wheaton, must serve at least 85 percent of the sentence. He will also have to join the Illinois Child Murderer and Violence Against Children registry.

"Each year in the United States nearly 700,000 children are injured or killed as a result of child abuse, yet every single case of child abuse is preventable. Unfortunately, Mr. Glucksmann has never shown an ounce of remorse and never accepted responsibility for his actions. He belongs in prison," Kane County State's Attorney Joe McMahon said in a news release.

He could have been sentenced up to 30 years in prison.