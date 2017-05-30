Roads reopen in downtown Barrington after train-truck collision

A collision between a train and truck Tuesday morning at the Canadian National railroad tracks and Route 59/Hough Street in downtown Barrington had Route 59 closed in both directions from Main Street and Route 14 for about two hours. Courtesy of ABC 7

Traffic is moving again through downtown Barrington after an earlier collision between a train and truck closed both routes 59 and 14 in the heart of the village for more than two hours.

The crash occurred about 8:40 a.m. when a semitrailer heading south on Route 59/Hough Street toward downtown Barrington stopped with its back end partially hanging over the Canadian National Railway tracks, village spokeswoman Patty Dowd Schmitz said. A southbound freight train clipped the back of the truck, which then hit two cars.

The collision closed Route 59 in both directions, and the stopped train blocked Route 14 at the Lake Zurich Road crossing, leading to the road's closure in both directions between Lake-Cook Road and Prospect Avenue.

There was no train derailment, and CN crews arrived on scene and were able to clear the way to move the train by 10:45 a.m., officials said.

The roads and CN rail crossings all reopened to traffic about 11 a.m.

Schmitz said the truck driver for New Jersey-based Keystone Freight Corp. was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries. No other injuries were reported.