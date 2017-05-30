Maine Township 207 to consider change to "hybrid" schedule

Maine Township High School District 207 school board members will vote Monday whether to revamp class schedules.

The district is proposing a "hybrid schedule" designed to allow more time for college and career counseling, reduce lost class time between periods and give students more class choices.

During three days of the week, the schedule would be similar to the current schedule in which students attend all classes. The remaining two days would change to a block schedule, where students have longer class periods and attend only half their courses.

While studying the plan, the district plugged students' schedule requests into the proposed model and determined it could fill 700 more requests than the existing schedule.

"While there is no such thing as a perfect schedule, we strongly believe that the hybrid schedule ... will be the schedule that grows in the coming decades in high schools as it blends advantageous elements of a traditional and block schedule together," Superintendent Ken Wallace said in a news release.

The idea is to give teachers and students a chance to take a "deeper dive" into a subject once a week. The block schedule would also give students one and a half hours per week of college and career counseling, a major part of Wallace's focus for the district.

Under the plan, students would have less time in science courses but more time in all other subject areas, spokesman David Beery said. The district could offset the loss in science by devoting attention to the subject during support times at the beginning and end of each day, he said.

The schedule would take effect during the 2018-2019 school year.

The meeting is 6 p.m. Monday at 1177 S. Dee Road in Park Ridge.