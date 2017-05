Hoffman Estates crash sends two to hospital

hello

Two people were taken to St. Alexius Medical Center for evaluation after two cars collided at the intersection of Golf and Barrington roads in Hoffman Estates shortly after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

One of the vehicles was westbound on Golf Road at the time while the other was eastbound.

Hoffman Estates police said the crash was not considered extreme and did not require the involvement of their traffic unit.