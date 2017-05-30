Dandelion Wine Fine Arts Festival kicks off summer in Waukegan

More than 35 artists and crafters are expected to display and sell their art, conduct demonstrations, and provide instruction on Artist Lane at this year's Ray Bradbury's Dandelion Wine Fine Arts Festival. Courtesy of the Waukegan Park District

Jeff Justman, left, performs with local Tejano singer and songwriter Trini Esparza Jr. at a previous Ray Bradbury's Dandelion Wine Fine Arts Festival. "Jazzman" Jeff's Lake County Acoustic Music Jam will headline the festival's Acoustic Stage from 4-5 p.m. Courtesy of the Waukegan Park District

Children take part in a craft at the Ray Bradbury's Dandelion Wine Fine Arts Festival. This year's 18th annual festival will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 3, in Waukegan's Bowen Park. Courtesy of the Waukegan Park District

The Waukegan Park District's 18th Annual Ray Bradbury's Dandelion Wine Fine Arts Festival will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 3, in Bowen Park.

This grass-roots festival for all ages is presented by the Waukegan Park District's Cultural Arts Division with sponsorship support by the Waukegan Arts Council, Waukegan Historical Society, Marks Harms of Edward Jones, Uline and Harry E. Came. The park is at the corner of Sheridan Road and Greenwood Avenue.

The Ray Bradbury's Dandelion Wine Fine Arts Festival celebrates the beginning of summer and showcases local and regional artists and venues, champions the arts, and remembers one of Waukegan's favorite sons, author and visionary Ray Bradbury. The festival features multiple music and entertainment stages and family activities including creative art projects that are all free.

This year at the festival, more than 35 artists and crafters can be found on Artist Lane displaying their fine art and/or conducting demonstrations, providing instruction, and selling art. A tradition at the festival is the Community Art Project. This year, attendees can help create a large festival masterpiece titled "The Happiness Machine!" Activities at the Children's Art Tent will include fun projects for children to create and take home. Waukegan High School art students will showcase their talents at a section of the festival called Young Artist Lane.

The festival's outdoor Pavilion Music Stage will feature a variety of musical bands and performers throughout the day headlined at 2:30 p.m. by Almost Joe, followed by Los Perros Cubanos at 4:30 p.m. The Pavilion Music Stage will run from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The indoor Acoustic Stage in the Schornick Theatre will feature a variety of talented acoustic music performers throughout the day headlined from 4-5 p.m. by, "Jazzman" Jeff's Lake County Acoustic Music Jam. The Acoustic Stage will run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Gazebo Variety Stage will feature Waukegan High School students and alumni reading Ray Bradbury's "The Whole Town's Sleeping" at 1 p.m. Join the Community Drum Circle, a festival favorite, at 2 p.m. Participants may borrow a drum, percussion, or rhythm instrument or they can bring their own to play. The headliner of the Gazebo Variety Stage will be ALATS Dance Group with their performance starting at 3:15 p.m. The Gazebo Variety Stage will run from noon to 4 p.m.

Programs and events sponsored by the Waukegan Park District-Cultural Arts Division are provided in part by a grant from the Illinois Arts Council, a state of Illinois agency. For more information, call the Waukegan Park District Jack Benny Center for the Arts, at (847) 360-4740. The Jack Benny Center is at 39 Jack Benny Drive in Bowen Park.