Inaugural Fox Lake Sprint Triathlon

The inaugural Fox Lake Sprint Triathlon is Sunday, June 4, from 7 to 10 a.m., at Lakefront Park, 71 Nippersink Blvd. The race is a 1-kilometer swim, 20-kilometer bike ride, 5-kilometer run on the shores on Nippersink Lake. The half-mile swim is triangle shaped with depths averaging 6 feet in any one area. The 12.5-mile bike course varies from flat to rolling hills from Fox Lake to Chain O' Lakes State Park. The 3.1-mile run course is through downtown and neighborhoods. All transitions will take place at the park. The race is ABR (American Bicycle Racing) certified and helmets are mandatory. The transition area opens at 5 a.m., and race starts at 7 a.m. There will be awards after the race. For information and registration, contact the village at (847) 587-3944, or foxlake.org.