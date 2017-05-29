Genesee Theater to host 'Soft Rock Heroes' concert

Tickets go on sale Tuesday morning for a concert of "Soft Rock Heroes" -- Firefall, Gary Wright and Stephen Bishop -- performing at the Genesee Theatre in Waukegan.

All three acts shot to fame in the 1970s and will take the stage for the concert set for 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15.

A presale begins on Ticketmaster.com at 10 a.m. Tuesday and ends 10 p.m. June 1.

Firefall is the band behind the 1976 hit "You are the Woman." Bishop, an Oscar-nominated singer-songwriter, is known for "On and On." Wright's popular fourth album featured "Dream Weaver" and "Love is Alive."

For details on tickets, call (800) 982-2787.