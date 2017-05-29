Breaking News Bar
 
Crime
updated: 5/29/2017 11:30 AM

Florida man charged in home burglary near Downers Grove

  • Aldo Parrado Vega

Daily Herald report

A 33-year-old man from Key West, Florida, is charged in connection with a residential burglary near Downers Grove, DuPage County sheriff's deputies said.

Aldo Parrado Vega has been charged with residential burglary, attempted residential burglary and possession of a controlled substance. He also was charged with being a felony fugitive from justice stemming from an active warrant for his arrest in Florida.

DuPage sheriff's deputies were called about 11:20 a.m. Saturday for a report of a suspect committing vehicle burglaries and possibly a residential burglary near Sterling Road and 37th Street.

Police from several departments helped set up a perimeter to contain the suspect. Deputies took Vega into custody about 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

Downers Grove, Westmont, Oak Brook and Lombard police assisted in the investigation.

