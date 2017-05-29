Elgin man honored veterans for 30 years

There are no flags marking the grave of the Elgin resident who started Bluff City Cemetery's Avenue of Flags tradition on Memorial Day.

Marvin Schmidt was not a veteran, but he dedicated his life to making sure veterans buried at the cemetery were honored each year. His father was in World War I, and his brother, son and three brothers-in-law also served in the military.

"He wanted the fallen veterans, the living veterans, and the veterans that are now serving our country to be recognized," said Schmidt's oldest daughter, Diane Retterer of Marshall, Illinois. "He wasn't looking for personal recognition or a pat on the back for this. He was hoping by doing this it might bring back the real meaning of Memorial Day being for the veterans."

Schmidt started working at the cemetery in 1955. He began the flags tradition in 1968 and retired in 1985 after a 30-year career as superintendent of the cemetery. Over the years, he buried more than 500 war veterans, and more than 3,000 people overall.

He died Feb. 1 of congestive heart failure at 98.