Breaking News Bar
 
News
posted: 5/29/2017 8:00 AM

Elgin man honored veterans for 30 years

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Marvin Schmidt, the former superintendent of Bluff City Cemetery in Elgin, died Feb. 1 at 98. Schmidt coordinated the program to put flags on veterans' graves for Memorial Day.

      Marvin Schmidt, the former superintendent of Bluff City Cemetery in Elgin, died Feb. 1 at 98. Schmidt coordinated the program to put flags on veterans' graves for Memorial Day.
    Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

 
Madhu Krishnamurthy
 
 

There are no flags marking the grave of the Elgin resident who started Bluff City Cemetery's Avenue of Flags tradition on Memorial Day.

Marvin Schmidt was not a veteran, but he dedicated his life to making sure veterans buried at the cemetery were honored each year. His father was in World War I, and his brother, son and three brothers-in-law also served in the military.

"He wanted the fallen veterans, the living veterans, and the veterans that are now serving our country to be recognized," said Schmidt's oldest daughter, Diane Retterer of Marshall, Illinois. "He wasn't looking for personal recognition or a pat on the back for this. He was hoping by doing this it might bring back the real meaning of Memorial Day being for the veterans."

Schmidt started working at the cemetery in 1955. He began the flags tradition in 1968 and retired in 1985 after a 30-year career as superintendent of the cemetery. Over the years, he buried more than 500 war veterans, and more than 3,000 people overall.

He died Feb. 1 of congestive heart failure at 98.

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account