The Island Lake village board's finance committee will meet Tuesday to discuss the village's overdue budget for the 2018 fiscal year, which began May 1. The meeting is set for 6 p.m. at village hall, 3720 Greenleaf Ave. Officials have been working to reduce projected spending in an effort to balance the roughly $8.2 million proposed budget.
updated: 5/29/2017 4:25 PM
Budget talk in Island Lake
