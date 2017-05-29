Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 5/29/2017 4:25 PM

Budget talk in Island Lake

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Daily Herald report

The Island Lake village board's finance committee will meet Tuesday to discuss the village's overdue budget for the 2018 fiscal year, which began May 1. The meeting is set for 6 p.m. at village hall, 3720 Greenleaf Ave. Officials have been working to reduce projected spending in an effort to balance the roughly $8.2 million proposed budget.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account