Streamwood honors those who made ultimate sacrifice

With perfect precision, Army Sgt. James Sychowsi marched past the veteran monoliths recognizing each of the armed services Sunday as part of the Vigil Guard at the Streamwood Veterans Memorial Day Ceremony.

The ceremony Sunday morning followed a candlelight vigil that began Saturday night, with guards rotating throughout the night.

"We are recognizing all of our fallen soldiers that paid the ultimate sacrifice and to honor them. It's just our way of saying thanks to them," said Army veteran Richard Winterfeld of the Streamwood Veterans Memorial Commission.

The ceremony included the presentation of the American flag and service flags, and the playing of each military branch's song by the Spring Valley Concert Band. Retired Capt. Kathryn Serbin sang the national anthem.

This year's keynote speaker was Rear Admiral Stephen C. Evans, who took command of the Naval Service Training Command in 2015.

A Table Ceremony was held, with a set table for five representing the five branches of service and parts of the setting symbolizing the missing members of the armed forces.