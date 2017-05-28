Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 5/28/2017 5:02 PM

Streamwood honors those who made ultimate sacrifice

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Army Sgt. James Sychowsi marches around the veteran monoliths Sunday as part of the Vigil Guard during the Streamwood Veterans Memorial Day Ceremony at the Streamwood Veteran's Memorial. A candlelight vigil began Saturday night with a guard marching past the monoliths and concluded at the start of the ceremony.

      Army Sgt. James Sychowsi marches around the veteran monoliths Sunday as part of the Vigil Guard during the Streamwood Veterans Memorial Day Ceremony at the Streamwood Veteran's Memorial. A candlelight vigil began Saturday night with a guard marching past the monoliths and concluded at the start of the ceremony.
    Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer

  • Army veterans Everett Parpart, 92, of Streamwood, right, and John Molose of Addison salute during introduction of the flag at the Streamwood Veterans Memorial Day Ceremony on Sunday.

      Army veterans Everett Parpart, 92, of Streamwood, right, and John Molose of Addison salute during introduction of the flag at the Streamwood Veterans Memorial Day Ceremony on Sunday.
    Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer

  • Marine veterans Miguel Aguilar of Rolling Meadows and Joe Sobeski, 84, of Schaumburg raise the Marine flag Sunday during the presentation of service flags at the Streamwood Veterans Memorial Day Ceremony.

      Marine veterans Miguel Aguilar of Rolling Meadows and Joe Sobeski, 84, of Schaumburg raise the Marine flag Sunday during the presentation of service flags at the Streamwood Veterans Memorial Day Ceremony.
    Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer

 
by Gilbert R. Boucher II
gboucher@dailyherald.com

With perfect precision, Army Sgt. James Sychowsi marched past the veteran monoliths recognizing each of the armed services Sunday as part of the Vigil Guard at the Streamwood Veterans Memorial Day Ceremony.

The ceremony Sunday morning followed a candlelight vigil that began Saturday night, with guards rotating throughout the night.

"We are recognizing all of our fallen soldiers that paid the ultimate sacrifice and to honor them. It's just our way of saying thanks to them," said Army veteran Richard Winterfeld of the Streamwood Veterans Memorial Commission.

The ceremony included the presentation of the American flag and service flags, and the playing of each military branch's song by the Spring Valley Concert Band. Retired Capt. Kathryn Serbin sang the national anthem.

This year's keynote speaker was Rear Admiral Stephen C. Evans, who took command of the Naval Service Training Command in 2015.

A Table Ceremony was held, with a set table for five representing the five branches of service and parts of the setting symbolizing the missing members of the armed forces.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account