Breaking News Bar
 
Prep Graduations
updated: 5/28/2017 7:31 PM

Images: Metea Valley High School graduation

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Mark Black
 
 

Images from the Metea Valley High School graduation on Sunday, May 28, at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb.

Matthew Flanders and Kaitlyn Rasmus get ready for the Metea Valley High School graduation on Sunday, May 28, at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb.
  Matthew Flanders and Kaitlyn Rasmus get ready for the Metea Valley High School graduation on Sunday, May 28, at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Victoria Cortes get some help from Stojne Jeftimova before the start of the Metea Valley High School graduation on Sunday, May 28, at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb.
  Victoria Cortes get some help from Stojne Jeftimova before the start of the Metea Valley High School graduation on Sunday, May 28, at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Sung-Keon Park gives the Senior Reflection Address during Metea Valley High School graduation on Sunday, May 28, at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb.
  Sung-Keon Park gives the Senior Reflection Address during Metea Valley High School graduation on Sunday, May 28, at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Meghana Chaganti gives the Senior Academic Farewell Address during Metea Valley High School graduation on Sunday, May 28, at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb.
  Meghana Chaganti gives the Senior Academic Farewell Address during Metea Valley High School graduation on Sunday, May 28, at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Shelby Adamchik receives her diploma during Metea Valley High School graduation on Sunday, May 28, at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb.
  Shelby Adamchik receives her diploma during Metea Valley High School graduation on Sunday, May 28, at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Emily Mielke sings the national anthem during the Metea Valley High School graduation on Sunday, May 28, at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb.
  Emily Mielke sings the national anthem during the Metea Valley High School graduation on Sunday, May 28, at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
The Graduation Singers perform during the Metea Valley High School graduation on Sunday, May 28, at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb.
  The Graduation Singers perform during the Metea Valley High School graduation on Sunday, May 28, at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Soloists Stephen Giunta and Lenae Bush perform with Graduation Singers during the Metea Valley High School graduation on Sunday, May 28, at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb.
  Soloists Stephen Giunta and Lenae Bush perform with Graduation Singers during the Metea Valley High School graduation on Sunday, May 28, at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Samoan Ali receives her diploma during Metea Valley High School graduation on Sunday, May 28, at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb.
  Samoan Ali receives her diploma during Metea Valley High School graduation on Sunday, May 28, at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Images from the Metea Valley High School graduation on Sunday, May 28, at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb.
  Images from the Metea Valley High School graduation on Sunday, May 28, at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Images from the Metea Valley High School graduation on Sunday, May 28, at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb.
  Images from the Metea Valley High School graduation on Sunday, May 28, at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Images from the Metea Valley High School graduation on Sunday, May 28, at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb.
  Images from the Metea Valley High School graduation on Sunday, May 28, at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Images from the Metea Valley High School graduation on Sunday, May 28, at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb.
  Images from the Metea Valley High School graduation on Sunday, May 28, at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Images from the Metea Valley High School graduation on Sunday, May 28, at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb.
  Images from the Metea Valley High School graduation on Sunday, May 28, at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Images from the Metea Valley High School graduation on Sunday, May 28, at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb.
  Images from the Metea Valley High School graduation on Sunday, May 28, at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Images from the Metea Valley High School graduation on Sunday, May 28, at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb.
  Images from the Metea Valley High School graduation on Sunday, May 28, at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Images from the Metea Valley High School graduation on Sunday, May 28, at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb.
  Images from the Metea Valley High School graduation on Sunday, May 28, at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Images from the Metea Valley High School graduation on Sunday, May 28, at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb.
  Images from the Metea Valley High School graduation on Sunday, May 28, at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Images from the Metea Valley High School graduation on Sunday, May 28, at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb.
  Images from the Metea Valley High School graduation on Sunday, May 28, at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Images from the Metea Valley High School graduation on Sunday, May 28, at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb.
  Images from the Metea Valley High School graduation on Sunday, May 28, at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Images from the Metea Valley High School graduation on Sunday, May 28, at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb.
  Images from the Metea Valley High School graduation on Sunday, May 28, at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Images from the Metea Valley High School graduation on Sunday, May 28, at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb.
  Images from the Metea Valley High School graduation on Sunday, May 28, at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Images from the Metea Valley High School graduation on Sunday, May 28, at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb.
  Images from the Metea Valley High School graduation on Sunday, May 28, at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Images from the Metea Valley High School graduation on Sunday, May 28, at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb.
  Images from the Metea Valley High School graduation on Sunday, May 28, at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Images from the Metea Valley High School graduation on Sunday, May 28, at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb.
  Images from the Metea Valley High School graduation on Sunday, May 28, at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Images from the Metea Valley High School graduation on Sunday, May 28, at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb.
  Images from the Metea Valley High School graduation on Sunday, May 28, at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Images from the Metea Valley High School graduation on Sunday, May 28, at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb.
  Images from the Metea Valley High School graduation on Sunday, May 28, at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Images from the Metea Valley High School graduation on Sunday, May 28, at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb.
  Images from the Metea Valley High School graduation on Sunday, May 28, at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Images from the Metea Valley High School graduation on Sunday, May 28, at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb.
  Images from the Metea Valley High School graduation on Sunday, May 28, at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Images from the Metea Valley High School graduation on Sunday, May 28, at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb.
  Images from the Metea Valley High School graduation on Sunday, May 28, at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Images from the Metea Valley High School graduation on Sunday, May 28, at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb.
  Images from the Metea Valley High School graduation on Sunday, May 28, at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Images from the Metea Valley High School graduation on Sunday, May 28, at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb.
  Images from the Metea Valley High School graduation on Sunday, May 28, at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Images from the Metea Valley High School graduation on Sunday, May 28, at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb.
  Images from the Metea Valley High School graduation on Sunday, May 28, at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Images from the Metea Valley High School graduation on Sunday, May 28, at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb.
  Images from the Metea Valley High School graduation on Sunday, May 28, at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Images from the Metea Valley High School graduation on Sunday, May 28, at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb.
  Images from the Metea Valley High School graduation on Sunday, May 28, at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Images from the Metea Valley High School graduation on Sunday, May 28, at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb.
  Images from the Metea Valley High School graduation on Sunday, May 28, at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Images from the Metea Valley High School graduation on Sunday, May 28, at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb.
  Images from the Metea Valley High School graduation on Sunday, May 28, at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Images from the Metea Valley High School graduation on Sunday, May 28, at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb.
  Images from the Metea Valley High School graduation on Sunday, May 28, at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Images from the Metea Valley High School graduation on Sunday, May 28, at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb.
  Images from the Metea Valley High School graduation on Sunday, May 28, at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Images from the Metea Valley High School graduation on Sunday, May 28, at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb.
  Images from the Metea Valley High School graduation on Sunday, May 28, at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Images from the Metea Valley High School graduation on Sunday, May 28, at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb.
  Images from the Metea Valley High School graduation on Sunday, May 28, at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Images from the Metea Valley High School graduation on Sunday, May 28, at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb.
  Images from the Metea Valley High School graduation on Sunday, May 28, at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Images from the Metea Valley High School graduation on Sunday, May 28, at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb.
  Images from the Metea Valley High School graduation on Sunday, May 28, at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Images from the Metea Valley High School graduation on Sunday, May 28, at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb.
  Images from the Metea Valley High School graduation on Sunday, May 28, at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Images from the Metea Valley High School graduation on Sunday, May 28, at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb.
  Images from the Metea Valley High School graduation on Sunday, May 28, at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Images from the Metea Valley High School graduation on Sunday, May 28, at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb.
  Images from the Metea Valley High School graduation on Sunday, May 28, at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Images from the Metea Valley High School graduation on Sunday, May 28, at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb.
  Images from the Metea Valley High School graduation on Sunday, May 28, at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Images from the Metea Valley High School graduation on Sunday, May 28, at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb.
  Images from the Metea Valley High School graduation on Sunday, May 28, at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Images from the Metea Valley High School graduation on Sunday, May 28, at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb.
  Images from the Metea Valley High School graduation on Sunday, May 28, at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Images from the Metea Valley High School graduation on Sunday, May 28, at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb.
  Images from the Metea Valley High School graduation on Sunday, May 28, at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Images from the Metea Valley High School graduation on Sunday, May 28, at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb.
  Images from the Metea Valley High School graduation on Sunday, May 28, at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Images from the Metea Valley High School graduation on Sunday, May 28, at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb.
  Images from the Metea Valley High School graduation on Sunday, May 28, at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account