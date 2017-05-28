Breaking News Bar
 
Prep Graduations
updated: 5/28/2017 6:42 PM

Images: Aurora Christian High School graduation

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Patrick Kunzer
 
 

Aurora Christian High School held its 2017 commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 28 at the school in Aurora.

Graduates toss their caps at the center of the school athletic field after the Aurora Christian Schools Commencement at the high school in Aurora Sunday afternoon.
  Graduates toss their caps at the center of the school athletic field after the Aurora Christian Schools Commencement at the high school in Aurora Sunday afternoon.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Members of the Class of 2017 march to Donald E. Davidson Gymnasium for the Aurora Christian Schools Commencement at at the high school in Aurora Sunday afternoon.
  Members of the Class of 2017 march to Donald E. Davidson Gymnasium for the Aurora Christian Schools Commencement at at the high school in Aurora Sunday afternoon.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Andrew Lutkus makes the Salutatory Address during the Aurora Christian Schools Commencement at Donald E. Davidson Gymnasium at the high school in Aurora Sunday afternoon.
  Andrew Lutkus makes the Salutatory Address during the Aurora Christian Schools Commencement at Donald E. Davidson Gymnasium at the high school in Aurora Sunday afternoon.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Images from the Aurora Christian Schools Commencement at Donald E. Davidson Gymnasium at the high school in Aurora Sunday afternoon, May 28, 2017.
  Images from the Aurora Christian Schools Commencement at Donald E. Davidson Gymnasium at the high school in Aurora Sunday afternoon, May 28, 2017.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Images from the Aurora Christian Schools Commencement at Donald E. Davidson Gymnasium at the high school in Aurora Sunday afternoon, May 28, 2017.
  Images from the Aurora Christian Schools Commencement at Donald E. Davidson Gymnasium at the high school in Aurora Sunday afternoon, May 28, 2017.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Images from the Aurora Christian Schools Commencement at Donald E. Davidson Gymnasium at the high school in Aurora Sunday afternoon, May 28, 2017.
  Images from the Aurora Christian Schools Commencement at Donald E. Davidson Gymnasium at the high school in Aurora Sunday afternoon, May 28, 2017.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Images from the Aurora Christian Schools Commencement at Donald E. Davidson Gymnasium at the high school in Aurora Sunday afternoon, May 28, 2017.
  Images from the Aurora Christian Schools Commencement at Donald E. Davidson Gymnasium at the high school in Aurora Sunday afternoon, May 28, 2017.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Images from the Aurora Christian Schools Commencement at Donald E. Davidson Gymnasium at the high school in Aurora Sunday afternoon, May 28, 2017.
  Images from the Aurora Christian Schools Commencement at Donald E. Davidson Gymnasium at the high school in Aurora Sunday afternoon, May 28, 2017.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Images from the Aurora Christian Schools Commencement at Donald E. Davidson Gymnasium at the high school in Aurora Sunday afternoon, May 28, 2017.
  Images from the Aurora Christian Schools Commencement at Donald E. Davidson Gymnasium at the high school in Aurora Sunday afternoon, May 28, 2017.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Images from the Aurora Christian Schools Commencement at Donald E. Davidson Gymnasium at the high school in Aurora Sunday afternoon, May 28, 2017.
  Images from the Aurora Christian Schools Commencement at Donald E. Davidson Gymnasium at the high school in Aurora Sunday afternoon, May 28, 2017.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Images from the Aurora Christian Schools Commencement at Donald E. Davidson Gymnasium at the high school in Aurora Sunday afternoon, May 28, 2017.
  Images from the Aurora Christian Schools Commencement at Donald E. Davidson Gymnasium at the high school in Aurora Sunday afternoon, May 28, 2017.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Images from the Aurora Christian Schools Commencement at Donald E. Davidson Gymnasium at the high school in Aurora Sunday afternoon, May 28, 2017.
  Images from the Aurora Christian Schools Commencement at Donald E. Davidson Gymnasium at the high school in Aurora Sunday afternoon, May 28, 2017.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Images from the Aurora Christian Schools Commencement at Donald E. Davidson Gymnasium at the high school in Aurora Sunday afternoon, May 28, 2017.
  Images from the Aurora Christian Schools Commencement at Donald E. Davidson Gymnasium at the high school in Aurora Sunday afternoon, May 28, 2017.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Images from the Aurora Christian Schools Commencement at Donald E. Davidson Gymnasium at the high school in Aurora Sunday afternoon, May 28, 2017.
  Images from the Aurora Christian Schools Commencement at Donald E. Davidson Gymnasium at the high school in Aurora Sunday afternoon, May 28, 2017.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Images from the Aurora Christian Schools Commencement at Donald E. Davidson Gymnasium at the high school in Aurora Sunday afternoon, May 28, 2017.
  Images from the Aurora Christian Schools Commencement at Donald E. Davidson Gymnasium at the high school in Aurora Sunday afternoon, May 28, 2017.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Images from the Aurora Christian Schools Commencement at Donald E. Davidson Gymnasium at the high school in Aurora Sunday afternoon, May 28, 2017.
  Images from the Aurora Christian Schools Commencement at Donald E. Davidson Gymnasium at the high school in Aurora Sunday afternoon, May 28, 2017.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Images from the Aurora Christian Schools Commencement at Donald E. Davidson Gymnasium at the high school in Aurora Sunday afternoon, May 28, 2017.
  Images from the Aurora Christian Schools Commencement at Donald E. Davidson Gymnasium at the high school in Aurora Sunday afternoon, May 28, 2017.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Images from the Aurora Christian Schools Commencement at Donald E. Davidson Gymnasium at the high school in Aurora Sunday afternoon, May 28, 2017.
  Images from the Aurora Christian Schools Commencement at Donald E. Davidson Gymnasium at the high school in Aurora Sunday afternoon, May 28, 2017.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Images from the Aurora Christian Schools Commencement at Donald E. Davidson Gymnasium at the high school in Aurora Sunday afternoon, May 28, 2017.
  Images from the Aurora Christian Schools Commencement at Donald E. Davidson Gymnasium at the high school in Aurora Sunday afternoon, May 28, 2017.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Images from the Aurora Christian Schools Commencement at Donald E. Davidson Gymnasium at the high school in Aurora Sunday afternoon, May 28, 2017.
  Images from the Aurora Christian Schools Commencement at Donald E. Davidson Gymnasium at the high school in Aurora Sunday afternoon, May 28, 2017.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Images from the Aurora Christian Schools Commencement at Donald E. Davidson Gymnasium at the high school in Aurora Sunday afternoon, May 28, 2017.
  Images from the Aurora Christian Schools Commencement at Donald E. Davidson Gymnasium at the high school in Aurora Sunday afternoon, May 28, 2017.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Images from the Aurora Christian Schools Commencement at Donald E. Davidson Gymnasium at the high school in Aurora Sunday afternoon, May 28, 2017.
  Images from the Aurora Christian Schools Commencement at Donald E. Davidson Gymnasium at the high school in Aurora Sunday afternoon, May 28, 2017.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account