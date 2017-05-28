Breaking News Bar
 
Crime
Bartlett man charged with DUI after crash

Daily Herald report

Bartlett police investigating a single-vehicle crash have charged Dalton James Campagna, 19, of the 300 block of Barton Court, Bartlett, with DUI, improper lane usage, operation of an uninsured motor vehicle and possession of cannabis, according to a police news release.

At approximately 7:30 p.m. Thursday, police were called to the accident scene at Oak Grove Park near the intersection of Devon Avenue and Holly Drive. A blue 2002 Buick Century northbound on Devon Avenue crossed into the southbound lane and struck the curb before leaving the roadway. striking a park bench, and coming to rest in the middle of the open field at Oak Grove Park, the release said.

