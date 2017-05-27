U-46 awards diplomas to more than 2,700 graduates

More than 2,700 students graduated Saturday from Elgin Area School District U-46's five high schools.

The ceremonies were held at the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates.

"We are proud of our graduating seniors as they take their next step to fulfill their goals in college, the armed forces, vocational programs and the workforce," Chief Executive Officer Tony Sanders said.

He was joined by U-46 school board members, interim Superintendent Kenneth Arndt, high school principals, and thousands of family members and friends in recognizing the Class of 2017.

Across Larkin, Streamwood, South Elgin, Elgin and Bartlett high schools, graduates received more than $10 million in college scholarships.

The graduates include 35 Superintendent's Scholarship recipients who earned a $1,000 scholarship and will be the first in their families to attend college. A tribute video honoring scholarship recipients can be viewed on YouTube.

Fifty-five graduates rank among the top 2 percent of their graduating class and are showcased on the district's Facebook page through Sunday.

U-46's four-year graduation rate matches the state at 86 percent. A majority of graduates attend Illinois colleges or universities with Elgin Community College, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and University of Illinois at Chicago ranking as the top three choices.