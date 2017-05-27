Police: Three men charged with attempted hijacking, robbery in Elgin

Three men face multiple felony charges after they attempted a vehicular hijacking and armed robbery and led Elgin police officers on a chase that ended in their apprehension in Streamwood, police said. Their plan was to kidnap women and force them to withdraw cash from ATMs, police said.

At around 11 p.m. Wednesday, Elgin police responded to the 100 block of South Randall Road for a report of a subject with a gun.

Officers spoke to two women who said two men wearing dark-colored hooded sweatshirts approached them on foot while they were exiting their vehicle.

One of the men was armed with a gun and attempted to order the women into the back seat of the vehicle, police said.

The women refused to follow the orders and began screaming and honking the vehicle's horn, police said.

Both men took off and entered a vehicle waiting for them, which then fled northbound on Randall Road. A little while later, an Elgin police officer spotted the suspects' vehicle traveling in the area of McLean Boulevard and Big Timber Road and attempted to initiate a traffic stop, police said.

The suspects fled leading officers on a chase that ended in the area of McCabe and Schaumburg Road in Streamwood. Officers found a BB gun, which resembled a semiautomatic handgun, in the area where two suspects were apprehended after a short foot chase, police said.

The driver of the vehicle, Dwayne Malone, 36, of the 600 block of Sherman Avenue in Elgin, is charged with armed robbery without a firearm, vehicular invasion, robbery, attempted vehicular hijacking, aggravated fleeing a police officer and reckless driving.

The two passengers were the men who approached the women. They are Calvin Jones, 22, of the 2600 block of West 60th Street, Chicago, and Christopher Savage, 22, of the 4900 block of East 21st Street, Indianapolis, police said. Both men are charged with armed robbery without a firearm, vehicular invasion, robbery, and attempted vehicular hijacking.

Detectives learned that Malone had dropped Jones and Savage off near the women's vehicle and ordered them to steal the vehicle with the occupants still inside so they could drive the women to various ATMs and withdraw cash from their bank accounts, police said.

Bond has been set at $350,000 for Jones, $500,000 for Malone, and $200,000 for Savage. They must post 10 percent to be released on bail.