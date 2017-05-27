Breaking News Bar
 
Crime
updated: 5/27/2017 11:10 PM

Police: Three men charged with attempted hijacking, robbery in Elgin

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Dwayne Malone, 36, of Elgin, faces multiple felony charges for an attempted vehicular hijacking and armed robbery in Elgin Wednesday.

    Dwayne Malone, 36, of Elgin, faces multiple felony charges for an attempted vehicular hijacking and armed robbery in Elgin Wednesday.

  • Christopher Savage, 22, of Indianapolis, faces multiple felony charges for an attempted vehicular hijacking and armed robbery in Elgin Wednesday.

    Christopher Savage, 22, of Indianapolis, faces multiple felony charges for an attempted vehicular hijacking and armed robbery in Elgin Wednesday.

  • Calvin Jones, 22, of Chicago, faces multiple felony charges for an attempted vehicular hijacking and armed robbery in Elgin Wednesday.

    Calvin Jones, 22, of Chicago, faces multiple felony charges for an attempted vehicular hijacking and armed robbery in Elgin Wednesday.

 
Madhu Krishnamurthy
 
 

Three men face multiple felony charges after they attempted a vehicular hijacking and armed robbery and led Elgin police officers on a chase that ended in their apprehension in Streamwood, police said. Their plan was to kidnap women and force them to withdraw cash from ATMs, police said.

At around 11 p.m. Wednesday, Elgin police responded to the 100 block of South Randall Road for a report of a subject with a gun.

Officers spoke to two women who said two men wearing dark-colored hooded sweatshirts approached them on foot while they were exiting their vehicle.

One of the men was armed with a gun and attempted to order the women into the back seat of the vehicle, police said.

The women refused to follow the orders and began screaming and honking the vehicle's horn, police said.

Both men took off and entered a vehicle waiting for them, which then fled northbound on Randall Road. A little while later, an Elgin police officer spotted the suspects' vehicle traveling in the area of McLean Boulevard and Big Timber Road and attempted to initiate a traffic stop, police said.

The suspects fled leading officers on a chase that ended in the area of McCabe and Schaumburg Road in Streamwood. Officers found a BB gun, which resembled a semiautomatic handgun, in the area where two suspects were apprehended after a short foot chase, police said.

The driver of the vehicle, Dwayne Malone, 36, of the 600 block of Sherman Avenue in Elgin, is charged with armed robbery without a firearm, vehicular invasion, robbery, attempted vehicular hijacking, aggravated fleeing a police officer and reckless driving.

The two passengers were the men who approached the women. They are Calvin Jones, 22, of the 2600 block of West 60th Street, Chicago, and Christopher Savage, 22, of the 4900 block of East 21st Street, Indianapolis, police said. Both men are charged with armed robbery without a firearm, vehicular invasion, robbery, and attempted vehicular hijacking.

Detectives learned that Malone had dropped Jones and Savage off near the women's vehicle and ordered them to steal the vehicle with the occupants still inside so they could drive the women to various ATMs and withdraw cash from their bank accounts, police said.

Bond has been set at $350,000 for Jones, $500,000 for Malone, and $200,000 for Savage. They must post 10 percent to be released on bail.

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account