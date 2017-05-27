Police: Man rescued after jumping into DuPage River in Naperville

Naperville police on Saturday rescued a man believed to be drunk who was spotted walking in traffic and later jumping into the DuPage River, officials say.

Police received a report of a man walking in traffic on the 800 block of South Washington Street at 3:08 p.m. Witnesses believed the man was drunk, according to a news release from Naperville police Saturday.

The man was found on Edgewater Drive but, when he saw police, he jumped into the DuPage River, according to the release.

He eventually was carried away by the river's current. The water was quick-moving and higher than usual because of recent rains, police said.

Naperville officer Scott Donofrio used a nearby resident's kayak to catch up to the man, who had drifted south near the Gartner Avenue bridge, according to the release.

Officer Don Porus helped pull the man to shore, and the Naperville Fire Department provided medical help. The man was taken to a hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening, police said.

Details about the man's identity were not immediately available. Although it is unclear why he jumped in the river, police do not believe the man was trying to harm himself, Naperville Police Cmdr. Tom Kammerer said.

