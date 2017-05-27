Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 5/27/2017 6:18 PM

Police: Man rescued after jumping into DuPage River in Naperville

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
By Katie Smith
Daily Herald correspondent

Naperville police on Saturday rescued a man believed to be drunk who was spotted walking in traffic and later jumping into the DuPage River, officials say.

Police received a report of a man walking in traffic on the 800 block of South Washington Street at 3:08 p.m. Witnesses believed the man was drunk, according to a news release from Naperville police Saturday.

The man was found on Edgewater Drive but, when he saw police, he jumped into the DuPage River, according to the release.

He eventually was carried away by the river's current. The water was quick-moving and higher than usual because of recent rains, police said.

Naperville officer Scott Donofrio used a nearby resident's kayak to catch up to the man, who had drifted south near the Gartner Avenue bridge, according to the release.

Officer Don Porus helped pull the man to shore, and the Naperville Fire Department provided medical help. The man was taken to a hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening, police said.

Details about the man's identity were not immediately available. Although it is unclear why he jumped in the river, police do not believe the man was trying to harm himself, Naperville Police Cmdr. Tom Kammerer said.

Katiesmithdh@gmail.com

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account