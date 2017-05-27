Images: Huntley High School graduation

Huntley High School held its 2017 commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 27 at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb.
Samantha Brown gives the peace sign to folks in the audience who had called out to her during the processional before the start of Huntley High School's commencement ceremony on Saturday at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Bianca Spann gets a hug from a teacher before the start of Huntley High School's commencement ceremony on Saturday at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Dylan Macari expresses his sense of accomplishment after receiving his diploma during Huntley High School's commencement ceremony on Saturday at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Graduates start receiving their diplomas during before the start of Huntley High School's commencement ceremony on Saturday at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Zachary Flick puts up a fist after being acknowledged as one of the many Huntley High School students that will be entering the military after Saturday's graduation. Flick is joining the Marine Corps.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
