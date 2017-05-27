Images: Crystal Lake South High School graduation

Crystal Lake South High School held its 2017 commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 27 at the school in Crystal Lake.
Kyle Babeti (left), Anthony Baietto, and Brittany Baker smile while watching their thrown mortarboards in the air during Crystal Lake South High School's 2017 Commencement Ceremony at Crystal Lake South High School Saturday, May 27, 2017.
Daryl Quitalig/For Shaw Media
Tyler Gardner flexes and shows off his Crystal Lake South wrestling singlet after disrobing while walking across the stage during Crystal Lake South High School's 2017 Commencement Ceremony at Crystal Lake South High School Saturday, May 27, 2017.
Hanna Smith (left), 18, of Lake in the Hills, and Jenna Ross, 17, of Crystal Lake take a selfie before Crystal Lake South High School's 2017 Commencement Ceremony at Crystal Lake South High School Saturday, May 27, 2017. Smith will be study Public Health at the University of North Carolina at Wilmington in the fall while Ross will be on a premedical track at Loyola University Chicago.
Graduates line up in "The Pit" before Crystal Lake South High School's 2017 Commencement Ceremony at Crystal Lake South High School Saturday, May 27, 2017.
Duncan Pincombe waves to the crowd in procession into Crystal Lake South High School's 2017 Commencement Ceremony at Crystal Lake South High School Saturday, May 27, 2017.
Valedictorian Melissa Marable begins her speech during Crystal Lake South High School's 2017 Commencement Ceremony at Crystal Lake South High School Saturday, May 27, 2017. Marable will be attending Stanford University in the fall.
Audience members and graduates listen to salutatorian Teresa Fisher's speech during Crystal Lake South High School's 2017 Commencement Ceremony at Crystal Lake South High School Saturday, May 27, 2017.
