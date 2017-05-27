Images: Crystal Lake South High School graduation

Daryl Quitalig/For Shaw Media

Hanna Smith (left), 18, of Lake in the Hills, and Jenna Ross, 17, of Crystal Lake take a selfie before Crystal Lake South High School's 2017 Commencement Ceremony at Crystal Lake South High School Saturday, May 27, 2017. Smith will be study Public Health at the University of North Carolina at Wilmington in the fall while Ross will be on a premedical track at Loyola University Chicago.