College of Lake County planning year-end festival

It was April Fools' Day when the idea of hosting an outdoor year-end festival came to Tracey Campbell and her colleagues at the College of Lake County.

Campbell said they realized a major parking lot project at the Grayslake campus was beginning Monday, June 5, so they could do almost anything to the blacktop before work began.

"We realized it could be no holds barred," said Campbell, a facilities business analyst at CLC. "You could stake a tent directly into the blacktop if you wanted."

They won't do that, but if the weather cooperates, they will host hundreds of people to put on what they're calling the Lake County Marketplace. It will run from 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 3, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 4. The festival will be at Parking Lot 3 on the north side of campus. Admission is free.

Campbell and her team had only about eight weeks to put on the event. Perhaps because of that time crunch, the marketplace's attractions are diverse.

There will be glass art on display from 1550 Fusion of Grayslake. Experts from NorthShore Academy of Martial Arts will share knowledge and recruit. There will be honey for sale, as well as Tupperware and beads. Visitors can talk to the Six Flags Great America representative about getting a job at the theme park this summer, or jump in the bouncy house at the site.

Several food vendors will be available, including Rosati's Pizza & Beef, Magic Circle Crepes Food Truck, Tasty Vending Food Truck, and the college's food service provider, Fresh Ideas. Campbell said Fresh Ideas has a liquor license and will sell beer and wine.

The event also will feature live music. The Darryl Armistead Duo and the band Those of Willow will play Saturday and maybe Sunday, if Saturday is rained out. Also playing Sunday will be Mark Heller and the band Bad Idea.

Campbell encouraged anyone interested in applying to be a vendor at the marketplace to download and submit an application at clcillinois.edu/news-and-events.