Williamson County court dispositions

Felonies

Tina S. Abney, 53, Energy, criminal trespass to residence. Guilty. Probation 18 months.

Michael D. Sloan, 26, Royalton, burglary. Guilty. Probation 24 months. Credit time served.

Daniel Hart, 26, McLeansboro, bad checks. Not guilty. State motion to dismiss.

James T. Inchcliff, 35, Carterville, theft greater than $500 but less than $10,000. Guilty. Three years DOC. Credit time served.

Steven Khoshaba, 36, West Frankfort, possession of meth less than five grams. Guilty. Probation 30 months.

Michael D. Sloan, 26, Herrin, burglary. Guilty. Pay restitution. Probation 24 months.

Zyren O. McFarland, 22, Herrin, aggravated robbery. Guilty. Probation 48 months.

Misdemeanors

Nicole M. Burnett, 30, Hurst, obstruction identification. Guilty. Court supervision six months.

Jesse L. Peldo, 28, Marion, domestic battery dismissed. Criminal damage to property. Guilty. Probation 12 months.

Jesse L. Peldo, 28, Marion, disorderly conduct. State motion to dismiss.

Matthew L. Gerler, 34, Cambria, domestic battery. Case dismissed. Disorderly conduct. Guilty. Court supervision 6 months.

Dustin C. Switzer, 27, Herrin, possession of drug paraphernalia. State motion to dismiss. Possession of cannabis. Dismissed.

Adrian S. Williams, 26, Cambria, violation of order of protection. Nolle prosequi.

Jacob M. Reid, 22, Creal Springs, possession of cannabis. Motion to dismiss. Possession drug paraphernalia. Dismissed.

Maria D. Ridings, 42, Marion, theft. State motion to dismiss.

Amelia D. Bullock, 35, West Frankfort, retail theft less than $300. Case dismissed.

James C. McCoy (D.O.B. unavailable), Du Quoin, possession of drug paraphernalia. Case dismissed. Possession of cannabis less than 2.5 grams. Case dismissed.

Dilon E. Yates, 25, Herrin, domestic battery/bodily harm. Nolle prosequi.

Todd A. Elliott, 52, Marion, domestic battery. Guilty. Probation 12 months. Credit time served.

Sean C. Foster, 47, Johnston City, domestic battery/bodily harm. Nolle prosequi.

James A. Besson III, 42, Hurst, domestic battery/bodily harm. Guilty. Conditional discharge. Credit time served.

Tyler Morgan, (D.O.B.) unavailable, Johnston City. Bad check. State motion to dismiss.

Paul Calcaterra, Herrin, criminal trespass to land. State motion to dismiss.

Todd A. Elliott, 52, Marion, violation bail bond. State motion to dismiss.

Marriages

James T. Casey, Carterville, and Lindsey K. Clements, Marion.

Garen M. McConnell, Palatine, and Bailey A. Farthing, Marion.

Raymond F. Ayers, Herrin, and Ronda S. Roberts, Herrin.

Dane A. Castellano, Marion, and Taylor R. Davis, Marion.

Logan D. Choate, Herrin, and Katie L. McReynolds, Herrin.

Dru M. Franklin, Herrin, and Diann N. Richerson, West Frankfort.

Tyler G. Finnie, Herrin, and Elaina M. Hutton.

Divorces

Jordon L. Cockrum and Jacob W. Cockrum, case dismissed

DUIs

Deborah R. Gieski, 57, Creal Springs, state motion to dismiss.

Paige A. Williams, 37, De Soto, DUI charge reduced. Guilty of reckless driving. Probation 12 months.