Three boys make it out of storm sewer on their own in Arlington Heights

Arlington Heights firefighters responded to a backyard sewer Friday afternoon for an attempted rescue operation, but it appeared three boys made it out on their own.

Greg Ladden, who lives on Dryden Lane near Hintz Road in the Northgate subdivision, said he called authorities after seeing the boys -- wearing helmets with lights -- peeking their heads out of a storm sewer in his backyard. The boys didn't seem in distress, but Ladden called 911 out of concern. Later, the boys were found exiting the sewer system not far from Ladden's home, he said, adding they were not injured.

News helicopter footage showed rescue workers collecting their gear and wrapping up rescue operations less than an hour after they responded.