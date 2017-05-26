Sewer rescue operations over in Arlington Heights

Attempted sewer rescue operations in an Arlington Heights backyard have ended, with no injuries reported, officials said.

A fire department official said earlier that crews were called to a home on the 2700 block of Dryden Place about 3 p.m. for a report that kids may have fallen into a sewer. It wasn't immediately clear if that report was true, but news helicopter footage showed rescue workers collecting their gear and wrapping up rescue operations less than an hour after they responded to the scene.

A number of police and fire emergency vehicles also responded to the residential neighborhood, near Camelot Park.

