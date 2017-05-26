Pay your respects, salute a veteran Many ceremonies to be held in Southern Illinois Memorial Day weekend

Courtesy of Christine ParkerEldorado Middle School BETA students are on their way to place flags on veterans graves at Wolf Creek Cemetery. From left, Sean Cullison, Madison Kingston, Audrey Brooks and Trevor Milligan.

Travis DeNeal/Harrisburg RegisterHarrisburg Boy Scouts Jaxon Quisenberry, left, and his older brother Mitchell read the inscription on a grave marker for a deceased veteran at Sunset Lawn Cemetery in Harrisburg.

Travis DeNeal/Harrisburg RegisterHarrisburg Boy Scout Jaxon Quisenberry, right, places a flag on a veteran's grave Thursday at Sunset Lawn Cemetery in Harrisburg along with his brothers Mitchell, back left, and Michael.

John D. Homan/Marion RepublicanShandie Deaton, right, and her mother, Sandy Fletcher, place flowers on the grave of Green Beret Shannon Fletcher Thursday at Rose Hill Cemetery in Marion. Sandy was Shannon's wife and Shandie their daughter.

John D. Homan/Marion RepublicanDeon Bundren, financial officer with the Marion American Legion, and volunteer worker, Colter Deaton, place a flag Thursday at the gravesite of Green Beret Shannon Fletcher, who died in 2005. The marker is at Rose Hill Cemetery in Marion. Bundren said the American Legion also places flags at Odd Fellows and Maplewood cemeteries.

Residents of southern Illinois have plenty of opportunity to pay their respects this weekend.

Benton

American Legion Post #280 will place flags at the area cemeteries. The historic Mount Pleasant Church, halfway between Rend City and Valier, will host an Open House over the Memorial Day weekend. The church will be open on Saturday and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m., and Monday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Carbondale

10 a.m. ceremony at Woodlawn Cemetery, 405 E. Main St. Keynote speaker, Ret. Col. Walter J. Tomczak (U. S. Air Force).

Chester

10 a.m. Monday ceremony at the Chester American Legion. Vietnam War veteran Sam Rice will be the guest speaker. Rice is also the 16th District commander, serves as adjutant of Toulon American Legion and is vice chairman of the Department of Illinois POW/MIA Committee. The Chester Boy Scouts will place flowers on Gordon "Bud" Cohen's grave in Evergreen Cemetery following the service. Lunch and refreshments will be served at the Legion following the ceremony.

Christopher

The Christopher American Legion Post 528 will host Monday services at the following cemeteries, firing salutes and offering prayers: 8:45 a.m. Christopher Catholic Cemetery; 9 a.m. Christopher Veterans' Memorial; 9:30 a.m. Mulkeytown Cemetery; 9:45 a.m. Greenwood Cemetery; 10 a.m. Ward Cemetery; 10:15 a.m. Mount Pleasant Cemetery; 10:30 a.m. Knight Cemetery; 10:45 a.m. Smith Cemetery; 11 a.m. Harrison Cemetery.

Du Quoin

Du Quoin American Legion Roy Mitchell Post #647 will hold ceremonies at the following cemeteries on Monday. 9 a.m. McElvain; 9:10 a.m. Cudgetown; 9:25 a.m. Sacred Heart; 9:45 a.m. Sunset Memorial; 10 a.m. Primitive Baptist; 11 a.m. Elkville; 11:10 a.m. Hallidayboro; 11:30 a.m. Old Du Quoin; 11:50 a.m. I.O.O.F.; noon Keyes City Park. The Du Quoin VFW Post #513 will dedicate a new board honoring local fallen soldiers and their families at the VFW Hall at 74 W. 8th St. The dedication is scheduled to begin at 12:30 p.m.

Eldorado

11 a.m. Monday ceremony at Old City Hall and monument, hosted by VFW Post #3479. The raising of the flag and singing of the "Star Spangled Banner" will be followed by an invocation by the Rev. Russell Hilton, the reading of the names of deceased veterans from the past year and placing of the wreaths. Michael Copher will deliver the keynote address. Copher is a former U.S. Marine and a veteran of the Iraq War. A poetry reading, a 21-gun salute, and the playing of TAPS will follow his address. The observance will then move to Wolf Creek Cemetery for placing of the wreaths and a 21-gun salute before returning to the VFW for a meal. The VFW is at 1201 Veterans Drive.

Ellis Grove

11 a.m.-1 p.m. lunch and ceremony. Sunday lunch will be served at the village hall from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., with the church and cemetery services taking place at 1 p.m.

Harrisburg

10-11 a.m. Monday ceremony hosted by American Legion George Hart Post 167 at Sunset Lawn Cemetery. Theme is "Let us live up to their sacrifices!" Harrisburg May John McPeek and the Post Commander will conduct the wreath laying. Auxiliary member Teresa Pankey will provide a vocal salute followed by an Honor Guard Salute and the playing of TAPS. For a small donation, lunch will be provided in the Post banquet hall at 600 E. Logan St..

Johnston City

9 a.m. Monday ceremony, Fallen Soldier Memorial Park. Keynote speaker is Sgt. David White. Members of the Marion VFW Post #1301 will perform military honors. Andresen's Café will host a reception for veterans, spouses and widows/widowers after the ceremony. Seating is limited; lawn chairs are suggested.

Herrin

9 a.m. Monday ceremony at The Doughboy on North Park Avenue across from City Hall. This program is part of 2017 HerrinFesta Italiana.

Marion

11 a.m. Monday ceremony, Rose Hill Cemetery. Marion Mayor Robert Butler will speak, and members of the Marion VFW Post #1301 perform military honors.

Murphysboro

8 a.m. Sunday, 8 a.m. biscuits and gravy, $6; $7 with eggs at the American Legion. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday, 1700 Dartside St.

Percy

11 a.m. Monday ceremony at the village hall. Trico High School Principal Mike Denault will be the featured speaker. Following the program, refreshments at the Percy Fire Department. In case of rain, the ceremony will be held inside the fire department.

Pinckneyville

9 a.m. Monday ceremony at the Pinckneyville City Cemetery, hosted by the Daffron-Presswood American Legion Post #2504. Speakers will include Pastor Paul Ritter, Dr. Bill Rose and Rev. Sam Foskey. Music provided by Jamie Kellerman-Wildermuth. Wreath-laying ceremony and military honors in tribute to deceased veterans. This ceremony will move to the fairgrounds grandstand in bad weather.

Sparta

10 a.m. Monday ceremony at Memorial Plat, Caledonia Cemetery in Sparta. Matthew "Fritz" Mihelcic of Dupo will be the featured speaker. Mihelcic served in the Air Force during Desert Storm and is a member of the Sparta VFW. He is a past Illinois VFW state commander, past national judge advocate general and a retired JAG lawyer from Scott Air Force Base. A lunch will be served for all veterans and their families at noon at the VFW.

Steeleville

10 a.m. Monday ceremony at Steeleville City Park. The featured speaker is Tara Welch, a technical sergeant and Air Force recruiter from Carbondale. Bring lawn chairs. In case of rain, go to the large hall at the American Legion.

Zeigler

The Zeigler American Legion Post 177 will host a series of Memorial Day Remembrance Ceremonies. 8:30 a.m. Zeigler New Cemetery; 8:45 a.m. Browning Cemetery; 9 a.m. Osage Cemetery; 9:15 a.m. Royalton Monument; 10 a.m. Catholic Cemetery; 10:15 a.m. Russian Cemetery; 10:30 a.m. Miners Cemetery; 10:45 a.m. New Miners Cemetery; 11 a.m. Zeigler Old Cemetery and 11:45 a.m. War Memorial. The Southern Illinois Concert Band will perform in honor of Memorial Day on the Zeigler Circle beginning at 6 p.m.

Everyone is welcome and encouraged to bring lawn chairs.