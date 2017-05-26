Northwest suburban police blotter

Bartlett

• Thieves stole a mountain bike around 1 a.m. April 26 locked to a railing at the Metra depot on the 100 block of East Railroad Avenue.

• Burglars stole a car seat around 6:45 a.m. May 5 out of an unlocked vehicle on the 500 block of Deere Park Circle. Value was estimated at $160.

• Christopher J. Hamburg, 33, of the 1200 block of West Division Street, Villa Park, was arrested around 10:23 a.m. May 7 on the 200 block of West Oneida Avenue and charged with criminal trespass to property and carrying a concealed weapon while under the influence of alcohol. His court date is June 15.

• Thieves stole a children's plastic house and plastic car around 7 p.m. May 8 out of a side yard at a home on the 600 block of Foster Avenue.

Buffalo Grove

• Burglars entered 15 unlocked vehicles overnight May 21-22 and ransacked glove boxes and center consoles. Items missing include $5 in loose change out of a 2006 Nissan Murano on the 800 block of Dunhill Drive; a coin purse valued at $70 out of a 2013 Chevrolet Suburban on the 1000 block of Parker Lane; a women's jacket out of a 2009 Nissan Altima and a backpack valued at $122 out of a 2014 Jeep Patriot, both on the 1000 block of Whitehall Drive; an iPad out of a 2013 Mitsubishi on the 900 block of Providence Lane; and a GPS, cash and tools, value estimated at $650 out of a 2015 Dodge Caravan on the 1000 block of Steeple Drive. Other vehicles were entered but nothing appeared to be missing: 2014 Ford Escape on the 900 block of Alden Court, 2010 Honda Civic and 2008 Toyota on the 1500 block of Bunescu Lane, 2011 Honda CR-V on the 700 block of St. Mary's Parkway, 2010 Nissan Rogue, 2009 Volvo C70, and 2013 Subaru Outback on the 900 block of Providence Lane, a 2000 Toyota Sienna and 2015 Subaru station wagon on the 800 block of Shambliss Lane, and a 2009 Nissan Rogue on the 600 block of St. Mary's Parkway.

Des Plaines

• Burglars broke a glass panel near the lock on the rear door at a home on the 1600 block of Whitcomb Avenue between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. April 24. Nothing inside the home appeared to be disturbed.

Elk Grove Village

• Burglars stole a digital camera between noon and 5:35 p.m. April 24 out of an apartment on the 900 block of Ridge Square. Value was estimated at $300.

• Vandals smashed the rear window between 6:25 p.m. May 1 and 7:10 a.m. May 2 on a 2007 Chrysler Town & Country van on the 2000 block of Busse Road. Damage was estimated at $500.

• Carlos Rivera, 29, of the 5000 block of Wet Montana Street, Chicago, was arrested around 10:30 a.m. May 3 at the Rolling Meadows courthouse, 2121 Euclid Ave., and charged with robbery.

Hanover Park

• Vandals scratched a Nissan Altima around 5:36 p.m. May 17 on the 6200 block of Kit Carson.

• Burglars stole landscape equipment around 12:11 p.m. May 16 out of an unlocked trailer on the 2000 block of Laurel.

Hoffman Estates

• Burglars stole a wallet and headset between 1 and 5 a.m. May 1 out of an unlocked 2014 Hyundai Elantra in a lot on the 900 block of Atlantic Avenue.

Mount Prospect

• Thieves stole a laundry basket with clothing between 11 p.m. May 14 and 5:20 p.m. May 15 out of an apartment building laundry room on the 1400 block of South Brownstone Court. Value was estimated at $500.

• A woman was seen on a security video between 6:29 and 6:32 p.m. May 14 at Jewel-Osco, 333 E. Euclid Ave., taking a customer's cellphone after the victim left in on a checkout counter. Value was estimated at $450.

• Thieves stole the catalytic converter between 5 p.m. May 9 and 8 a.m. May 10 from a 2006 Hyundai Tucson on the 1500 block of North River Wood Road.

Prospect Heights

• Vandals used blue paint around 2 p.m. May 2 to spray gang graffiti on an apartment balcony on the 500 block of Wimbledon Circle.

Schaumburg

• Kiara Bunch, 20, of the 9400 block of South LaSalle Street, Chicago, was arrested at Nation Pizza, 601 E. Algonquin Road, around 11:15 p.m. May 4. Reports said Bunch, a temporary worker in the restaurant's bakery, was causing trouble with fellow employees and was asked to leave. She refused. Officers arrested her, and she was charged with criminal trespass to building. A court date is June 7.