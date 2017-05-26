Breaking News Bar
 
Daily Herald report

A native plant pop-up shop is open at the Conserve Lake County office, 32492 N. Almond Road in the Almond Marsh Forest Preserve near Grayslake. Trees, shrubs, ferns and flowers are available through Saturday, June 3. This pop-up shop features plant experts and a curated selection of native species not available at traditional garden centers. All proceeds support the nonprofit organization's work. Hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., closed Monday and Tuesday. Call (847) 548-5989 or visit http://www.conservelakecounty.org/.

