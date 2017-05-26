Muslims begin fasting for month of Ramadan

hello

Muslims women perform a prayer Friday marking the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan, during which Muslims worldwide fast, at Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia. Associated Press

Muslims women perform a prayer marking the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan Friday at Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia. Associated Press

Muslims perform a prayer marking the eve of the holy fasting month of Ramadan Friday on a pedestrian bridge in Jakarta, Indonesia. Associated Press

Suburban Muslims are marking the start of Ramadan this weekend, beginning a month of prayer and dawn-to-dusk fasting.

Ramadan's beginning on Saturday was signaled by the sighting of the new moon Friday night in countries around the globe. At suburban mosques, leaders were making preparations for the start of the holy month.

At the Islamic Society of Northwest Suburbs in Rolling Meadows, community iftars -- large dinners where people break their fasts together -- are scheduled on Saturday nights during Ramadan, said Abdul Javid, chairman of the community outreach, partnership, and interfaith committee at ISNS.

Between sunrise and sunset during Ramadan, Muslims abstain from eating and drinking even a sip of water, though there are exceptions for children, the elderly, the sick, pregnant or nursing women and travelers.

Many faithful perform evening prayers and practice charitable acts during Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar when it is believed that Islam's holy scripture, the Quran, was revealed to the Islamic Prophet Muhammad.

The month ends with the celebration of Eid al-Fitr, the festival of breaking of the fast.

• The Associated Press contributed