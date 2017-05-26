Man charged in murder of Hinsdale woman

A man has been charged in the murder of Hinsdale woman Andrea Urban, officials said Friday.

The DuPage County state's attorney's office announced Friday that charges have been filed against a Dominic Sanders. No other information about the suspect was provided.

State's Attorney Robert Berlin and Hinsdale Police Chief Kevin Simpson will host a news conference at the Sheriff's Office Administration Building, 501 N. County Farm Road, Wheaton, at 8 a.m. Saturday, immediately after bond court, to discuss the charges, according to the release.

It was reported Thursday that a person of interest was being questioned in the murder of Urban, who was found beaten to death in her home earlier this month.

Police had issued a bulletin with a description of a person of interest in the May 4 homicide in Urban's home on the 700 block of Town Place: A black man, wearing black skinny jeans and a black hoodie, who had been seen previously wearing a HI-VIZ safety vest.

Physical evidence collected from Urban's home had been submitted to the DuPage County crime lab for testing. Investigators had also submitted a number of Urban's electronic devices to the FBI.

ABC 7 previously reported that Urban had a form of leukemia and was a strong proponent of medical marijuana, often speaking out publicly and crediting it with improving her quality of life. Urban was also an actress with parts on television shows and in commercials. Police said Urban had two children, both minors who lived with her and are now in the care of relatives.

• ABC 7 and Daily Herald staff writers Sara Hooker and Katie Smith contributed to this report.