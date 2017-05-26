Dawn Patrol: Missing Warrenville girl sought; person questioned in Hinsdale murder

hello

Police searching for missing Warrenville girl

Warrenville police are searching for a 16-year-old girl who was reported missing and may be staying with an unknown person in West Chicago. Police said Jillian Wittenmyer was last seen about 7 p.m. Tuesday leaving her Warrenville home. She was wearing a pink Victoria's Secret hoodie and gray sweatpants. Full story.

Police question person of interest in Hinsdale woman's murder

A person of interest is being questioned in the murder of Hinsdale mother Andrea Urban, who was found beaten to death in her home earlier this month, ABC 7 is reporting. Police put out a bulletin earlier this week with a description of a person of interest in the May 4. Full story.

Two men recovering after being shot in Aurora

Two people have been shot in Aurora by a man who ran away from the scene, Aurora police said. The victims, ages 25 and 48, were shot on the 900 block of Sard Avenue and were both conscious and breathing when they were taken to an Aurora hospital, police said in a Facebook post. Full story.

Naperville Amtrak shooting suspect to have mental evaluation

A DuPage County judge has ordered a mental fitness evaluation for the 79-year-old Wisconsin man charged with the May 16 shooting of an Amtrak conductor in Naperville. Assistant Public Defender Jennifer Maples told Judge Daniel Guerin Thursday that she had a "bona fide doubt of (Klein's) fitness" after meeting with him for 90 minutes on May 19 in the DuPage County jail. Full story.

Federal judge certifies class-action lawsuit against Oakton

A lawsuit against Oakton Community College alleging a professor was wrongfully fired may cover all employees terminated as part the school's policy to no longer employ instructors collecting pension payments, a federal judge has ruled. Full story.

Officials investigating Addison fire that killed 2 cats

A house fire near Addison Thursday killed two cats and displaced a family, fire officials said. Neighbors reported the fire just before noon in the single-family, one-story home in the 20W300 block of Diversey Avenue in an unincorporated area near Addison, said Chuck Baxa, Addison battalion chief. Full story.

Strong pitching, 3 homers boost Cubs over Giants

First Jon Lester, then Kyle Hendricks and now Eddie Butler. The Cubs' fifth starter took his turn at shutting down the opposition and did just that as the Cubs defeated the San Francisco Giants 5-1 at a surprisingly sunny Wrigley Field on Thursday afternoon. Full story.