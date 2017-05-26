Five Culver's restaurants in Lake County will raise money for the Lake County Honor Flight organization on Tuesday, May 30. The restaurants will donate 10 percent of their sales revenue to the group, which transports veterans to Washington, D.C., to visit the war memorials there. The Culver's in Antioch, Grayslake, Libertyville, Mundelein and Zion will participate.
updated: 5/26/2017 8:29 PM
Culver's restaurants hosting charity event
