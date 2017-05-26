Breaking News Bar
 
Lake County
updated: 5/26/2017 8:29 PM

Culver's restaurants hosting charity event

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Daily Herald report

Five Culver's restaurants in Lake County will raise money for the Lake County Honor Flight organization on Tuesday, May 30. The restaurants will donate 10 percent of their sales revenue to the group, which transports veterans to Washington, D.C., to visit the war memorials there. The Culver's in Antioch, Grayslake, Libertyville, Mundelein and Zion will participate.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account