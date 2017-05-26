College of Lake County begins search for next president

The College of Lake County will conduct a yearlong, nationwide search to replace departing President Jerry Weber.

If college officials follow the plan presented at the board of trustees meeting Tuesday, the new president will be approved at the March 2018 board meeting and would start soon after.

Julia Guiney, CLC's executive director of human resources, said the college will use a local committee made up of community stakeholders and an executive search firm to select the next leader. Guiney said during a presentation to trustees that the community search committee would be comprised of about 15 members.

Guiney said Friday officials thought it was important to also seek an outside search firm to find the college's next president because it is a position of such magnitude.

"There's just such a big market for presidents," Guiney said. "Internally, my team fills high ranking positions but to really tap into what's needed for a president, it takes that level of experience."

Trustees have appointed longtime CLC administrator, Richard Haney, as interim president. Haney previously served as provost for the college and will not be among the candidates to succeed Weber as president.

Guiney said Haney had already intended to retire after the 2017-18 school year before he knew he'd spend it as interim president.

"I am honored to receive this opportunity and am looking forward to continuing to work closely with the board on a smooth transition of leadership," Haney said in a news release.

Haney, who has been provost since 2013, joined CLC in 1999 as dean of business and industry services. He served as the assistant vice president and vice president for educational affairs before being named provost.

Guiney said Haney will receive a pay increase because of his increased responsibilities. The board will decide the exact amount at its meeting in June, she added.

In March, Weber announced his resignation effective June 30 to become president of Bellevue College in Bellevue, Washington, in suburban Seattle. Weber joined CLC in 2009.

CLC has campuses in Grayslake, Vernon Hills and Waukegan.