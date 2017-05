Black Diamond gifts to colleges top $400,000

Logan College Trustee Jake Rendleman said this week the college foundation is expected to make $25,000 on the Toby Keith concert June 16 and 17 at Black Diamond Harley-Davidson in Marion. Tickets to the event are available at www.blackdiamondhd.com.

Rendleman said that in eight years Black Diamond has contributed $415,000 toward scholarships at Logan, Rend Lake College, Southeastern Illinois College and Shawnee Community College. -- Chanda Green