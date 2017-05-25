Two men recovering after being shot in Aurora

Two people have been shot in Aurora by a man who ran away from the scene, Aurora police said.

The victims, ages 25 and 48, were shot on the 900 block of Sard Avenue and were both conscious and breathing when they were taken to an Aurora hospital, police said in a Facebook post.

Police believe the shooter approached the two on foot from a backyard and ran south from the direction he came. The shooter reportedly had his face concealed.

Anyone with information should call (630) 256-5500 or Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000 or submit a tip through the My PD app.