St. Charles Fine Art Show returns for Memorial Day weekend

Award-winning sculptor Ray Kobald's work will be shown at the St. Charles Fine Art Show. Kobald is a resident of St. Charles. Courtesy of Stratitech

Visitors to the St. Charles Fine Art show can find a piece to take home and hang on their wall. Courtesy of Alex Claney Photography Inc.

Michigan-based artist Aaron Sault will show and sell jewelry at the St. Charles Fine Art Show. Courtesy of Aaron Sault

St. Charles is set to host artists from near and far during the 19th annual St. Charles Fine Art Show taking place this weekend in the city's downtown.

The show takes place 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 27-28.

This year's roster of artists is larger than ever at 117 participants.

"Usually we're somewhere between 105 and 110," said Sue McDowell, chairwoman of the event. "We have more artists than ever before."

With a diverse set of artists who work in such mediums as watercolor, oil, sculpture, photography, jewelry, ceramics, fiber, wood, mixed media, and glass, there should be something for everyone.

"We always have artists that have never done a show before," St. Charles resident McDowell said. "We have returning artists that everyone loves, but we leave slots for new people."

Award-winning jewelry artist Aaron Sault of Marquette, Michigan is setting up his gallery of mixed media jewelry for the fourth time at the show.

"I make jewelry: silver, gold copper, brass, and a mix of materials. Some leather," he said.

Sault is full-time independent artist who covers between 10 and 20 shows a year, all over the United States, but he as a soft spot for the St. Charles Fine Art Show.

"I like that's it's not so crazy. Some of the shows I do, there's just hundreds of thousands and St. Charles is a smaller show, so I get to talk to people longer," Sault said. "I can have more in-depth conversations and explain my work."

Sault credits the St. Charles Fine Art committee for organizing a comfortable and professional show.

"The organizers do a great job and the setting is really nice," he said.

"We're really proud of the show that we built," McDowell acknowledged.

Award-winning and nationally known sculptor Ray Kobald of St. Charles also appreciates his hometown show.

"I'm down to about three shows a year. St. Charles is an outstanding show," he said.

"They do a good job; they treat you like a professional and the show is run extremely well."

Kobald holds a master's degree in graphic arts from Northern Illinois University.

"I've been doing it all my life," said Kobald, who sculpts his work in clay and then has it cast in bronze.

"Ray has worked all over the country and is well-known all over the United States," added McDowell.

Aside from the visual arts, music acts will be performing both days, starting at 10 a.m. in the BMO Harris lot. Drew Clausen, Paul and Jay Rock Duo, The Jack Macklin Trio, Alex Murphy Jazz Duo, Patchouli and Terra Guitarra and TrioLife Modern Musical Ambience are all scheduled to perform, along with the Soldiers of Swing playing on the First Street Plaza Saturday afternoon.

There will also be trolley tours of the historicw city with volunteers, mostly from the St. Charles History Museum, on-hand to highlight points of interest.

Art lovers who are willing to commit to purchase a certain amount can join the festival's Patron program.

"If you spend $250 or more on art and you register with us, we'll give you a voucher for two free tickets for a show at the Arcada," McDowell said. The Arcada is a live music venue in downtown St. Charles.

For the younger crowd, an art tent will offer children's activities.

McDowell hopes to see many art lovers mingling with artists this weekend.

"We love the people to come and experience the art and talk to the artists; they love to talk about their art.