Police: Aurora shootout started when man pointed gun at cops

Aurora police said undercover officers fired first in a shootout Wednesday morning during an undercover operation on the 900 block of Grove Street on the city's near east side.

In a Facebook post Thursday afternoon, police issued an update on their investigation, with a key change being that police opened fire after one suspect raised his gun and pointed it at an officer.

Police originally stated that the suspects opened fire about 10:50 a.m. Wednesday, forcing officers to return fire. One suspect was wounded in the leg.

So far, police have four of the five suspects in custody; no charges had been filed as of late Thursday afternoon, according to Kane County court records.

Police said the officers were in three unmarked cars as part of an undercover detail targeting home burglaries and gang activity and were watching a gray 1996 Mitsubishi Lancer. One person in the Lancer got out and raised a handgun at two of the officers, police said.

"Fearing for his life, the officer fired several rounds at the suspect, who returned fire," read part of the department's Facebook post. "Two other officers in another unmarked vehicle then also fired in the direction of the suspect."

Polie said the 21-year-old Aurora man traded fire with officers while police took up tactical positions. Police said he ran to a gold 1993 Toyota Corolla that had driven up to the scene and got into the back seat. The passenger of the Corolla, a 20-year-old man, was shot in the leg and the driver tried to speed off but backed into a telephone pole, police said.

All three people in the Corolla were arrested, police said.

Meanwhile, the driver of the Mitsubishi, a 15-year-old boy, also drove off but was stopped about a block away on the 900 block of Superior Street. He was arrested, and two passengers ran off. Police said officers caught one man, a 20-year-old, but the other escaped.

Three suspects were treated for injuries: the man who was shot in the leg; another who suffered apparent injuries as part of the car crash; and one of the men who police said ran from the Mitsubishi, who suffered a minor graze wound along with cuts and scrapes. No officers were injured.

A gun was recovered from the Corolla, police said. The juvenile driver was released from the police station but four suspects are held while police investigate. The juvenile may still face charges, police said.