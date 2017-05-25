Palatine lets Indian restaurant reopen after alleged code violations

Palatine has allowed the India Bhawan restaurant to temporarily reopen after submitting a plan to village government addressing alleged code violations over food safety and other issues.

Documents show India Bhawan on Dundee Road is accused of eight code violations -- three listed as critical -- found by Palatine inspectors.

Palatine Village Manager Reid Ottesen ordered the restaurant to close for a week after an initial administrative business license hearing May 16, then allowed it to reopen under an agreed order entered at a continuation of the session Tuesday.

"Our hope is they do what they say they are going to do," Ottesen said.

Under the agreement, India Bhawan's business license was temporarily reinstated immediately based on the "action plan" provided to the village, documents show. A third continuation of the administrative hearing on the license is set for Tuesday, June 6, in the Palatine village council chambers.

As part of the deal, India Bhawan says it will hire a food service sanitation manager certified by the Illinois Department of Public Health. The sanitation expert is supposed to be present at all times food is handled by employees.

In addition, Ottesen said, India Bhawan will develop a training program for employees. India Bhawan representatives did not return a message seeking comment Thursday.

Village documents show India Bhawan was accused of repeated critical violations that posed a risk of foodborne illness and a danger to the public.

Potentially hazardous foods not maintained at required temperatures, a blocked and inaccessible hand-washing sink and a lack of dates on possibly harmful ready-to-eat items were listed as the critical violations addressed at the May 16 hearing. Other alleged code violations include a mattress and sleeping area found in the restaurant basement and no soap or paper towels at hand-washing sinks.

Documents state India Bhawan did not take action on the purported code violations after meeting with Palatine officials April 24. Operational changes the restaurant stated were made in a May 1 letter to Palatine were not confirmed in a village inspection eight days later.

Ottesen said unannounced inspections of India Bhawan will be conducted by the village ahead of the continued business license hearing June 6.

India Bhawan, which has seating for 196 customers, received village council approval in late 2015 to take over the former Rossini de Lucca.