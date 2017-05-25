Judson to offer students service fellowship in Scotland

hello

Judson University President Gene Crume, left, with John MacMillan, center, CEO of the Eric Liddell Centre in Edinburgh, and Alasdair Seale, chairman of the center's board. Judson will offer students the opportunity to participate in a semester fellowship with the center starting in the fall of 2018. Courtesy of Judson University

Judson University President Gene Crume, right, with John MacMillan, CEO of the Eric Liddell Centre in Edinburgh, and Sue Carob, Eric Liddell's niece. The Elgin university will be starting a service fellowship with the center, which primarily serves the elderly, in 2018. Courtesy of Judson University

Starting in the fall of 2018, Judson University students will have the opportunity of spending a semester in Scotland on a service fellowship.

Judson President Gene Crume is in Scotland this week working with the Eric Liddell Centre, a Scottish charity providing services for the elderly in south central Edinburgh.

Crume, the North American ambassador for the charity, was interviewed on BBC radio about ways in which Judson students could partner with the center, which provides a variety of programs for the elderly, including dementia care and services for caregivers.

"The first student would come over the fall of 2018," Crume said, speaking from Edinburgh. "The students would come over here and work on a variety of projects. Their projects would range based on the needs of the center and of the students."

It's the first such fellowship offered by the Elgin Christian liberal arts university and fits in with Judson's mission-oriented focus "and providing students a global experience and being immersed in different cultures," Crume said.

The Liddell Centre -- named after the late Eric Henry Liddell, a former Scottish Olympic athlete and missionary -- was established by four Edinburgh churches in the 1980s. It is housed in a 17th century church where Liddell was a member and taught Bible studies. It serves roughly 2,000 people weekly.

"Ultimately, we are a community center that is really the heart of the local community in Edinburgh," CEO John MacMillan said. "We are very much a community hub ... we have young people, children and families coming in for educational and recreational programs."

MacMillan said Judson is the center's first international partner that could help with strategic development and fundraising initiatives.

"We are working to formalize and develop an ongoing relationship," he added.

Tuition and scholarships would cover the cost of Judson students' travel and personal expenses during the fellowship. Housing also would be provided through local partnerships.

"I believe this will be an exceptional opportunity for our students and partnering with the Eric Liddell Centre should be a meaningful long-term relationship," Crume said.