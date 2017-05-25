Funeral set for Carpentersville toddler hit by vehicle

Funeral services are scheduled for a 2-year-old Carpentersville boy who died Monday after being struck by a vehicle.

A visitation for Levi Cruz is 3 to 8 p.m. Friday at Willow Funeral Home, 1415 W. Algonquin Road, Algonquin. A burial will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday at McHenry County Memorial Park, 11301 Lake Ave., Woodstock.

A GoFundMe page to help Levi's family with funeral costs and other expenses raised more than $16,000 in just two days.

Levi is survived by his father, Joe Cruz, and his mother, Susi Cruz, who is eight months pregnant, according to the page created by Angie Vilchis.

"Levi was a happy, adventurous boy who loved the farm, his loyal dog, playing with his adoring mommy and being just like his daddy," Vilchis said. "He is so loved and desperately missed."

A memorial talk will held at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 1244 S. Main St., Algonquin, according to the page.

Carpentersville police are still investigating the single-vehicle accident that killed the toddler, Chief Michael Kilbourne said Thursday.

Authorities responded about 9:43 a.m. Monday to the 1000 block of Deer Creek Drive and immediately began lifesaving efforts on Levi, police said. Levi was taken to Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin, where he died from injuries sustained from being hit by the vehicle.

Kilbourne said criminal charges are not anticipated in what police are calling a "family tragedy." Additional information has not been made available.

ABC 7 reported the toddler was killed in front of his mother when a driverless truck rolled down a residential street, struck Levi and kept going before ending up in a retention pond.