Breaking News Bar
 
Crime
updated: 5/25/2017 6:00 PM

Fox Valley police reports

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 

Kane County

• Five pairs of sunglasses valued at $1,200 were stolen between 8:30 p.m. Tuesday and 10 a.m. Wednesday from an unlocked sport utility vehicle on the 800 block of Victor Road near Aurora, according to a sheriff's report.

• Brianna M. Thomas, 19, of the 1600 block of Grove Street, Aurora, was charged with trespassing and resisting arrest after authorities were called to a vacant house on the 300 block of Catherine Avenue near Aurora at about 9:58 a.m. Monday, according to a sheriff's report.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account