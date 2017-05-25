Fox Valley police reports

hello

Kane County

• Five pairs of sunglasses valued at $1,200 were stolen between 8:30 p.m. Tuesday and 10 a.m. Wednesday from an unlocked sport utility vehicle on the 800 block of Victor Road near Aurora, according to a sheriff's report.

• Brianna M. Thomas, 19, of the 1600 block of Grove Street, Aurora, was charged with trespassing and resisting arrest after authorities were called to a vacant house on the 300 block of Catherine Avenue near Aurora at about 9:58 a.m. Monday, according to a sheriff's report.