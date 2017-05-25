Electronics recycling event in Gurnee

The Solid Waste Agency of Lake County will host a one-day special electronics recycling collection event for schools, churches, nonprofits and units of government from 8 a.m. to noon, Thursday, June 8, at the Gurnee public works facility, 1151 Kilbourne Road.

Fees will be assessed for televisions and picture tube monitors ($35 for TV's 21" and larger, $25 for TV's 20" or smaller, and $25 for each picture tube monitor). All other acceptable electronics will be collected at no cost.

For details including a list of accepted items, visit www.swalco.org or call (847) 336-9340.