Breaking News Bar
 
Lake County
updated: 5/25/2017 1:24 PM

Electronics recycling event in Gurnee

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Daily Herald report

The Solid Waste Agency of Lake County will host a one-day special electronics recycling collection event for schools, churches, nonprofits and units of government from 8 a.m. to noon, Thursday, June 8, at the Gurnee public works facility, 1151 Kilbourne Road.

Fees will be assessed for televisions and picture tube monitors ($35 for TV's 21" and larger, $25 for TV's 20" or smaller, and $25 for each picture tube monitor). All other acceptable electronics will be collected at no cost.

For details including a list of accepted items, visit www.swalco.org or call (847) 336-9340.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account