Dawn Patrol: Bail money's source questioned; Antioch woman charged with prostitution

Suspects in West Dundee bust must show bail money is legal
Two men arrested in a drug-related shooting in West Dundee last week will have to prove their bail money comes from legal sources. Full story
Antioch woman charged with prostitution
A 60-year-old Antioch woman was arrested this month on a misdemeanor prostitution charge as part of an undercover investigation targeting a spa near Lake Villa, authorities said yesterday. Full story
Space still a concern for coroner before interment of unclaimed cremains
Kim Calabrese never liked the idea of the cremated remains of her dead parents sitting in a public storage facility owned by another relative. When the rent on that facility fell behind, and she learned the contents went to auction, she feared the worst. Full story
Waukegan man testifies he was "terrified" before fatally stabbing cousin
A Waukegan man on trial this week for murder testified yesterday he feared for his life seconds before stabbing two of his cousins with a 5-inch serrated steak knife in 2014. Full story
2 men from Elgin killed in McHenry County crash
Two Elgin men were killed yesterday when the car they were traveling in crashed into a truck in McHenry County. Full story
Officials: Man in critical condition after having heart problems on fishing boat
A man is in critical condition after having heart problems while aboard a fishing boat yesterday on Lake Michigan, officials say. Full story
Metra moving forward on automatic braking system
Metra expects an automatic braking crash-prevention system will be ready sometime this fall on its BNSF Line, officials said yesterday. Positive train control uses technology to stop a train if there's danger of an imminent crash. Full story
Weather
Cloudy and 53 degrees this morning. Highs in the lows 60s today, with lows tonight in the mid 50s. Full traffic.
Traffic
Resurfacing work is scheduled to cause restrictions on Route 59 in both directions between I-90 and North Avenue until sometime in the fall. Full traffic.
Hendricks turns in another gem for Cubs
Cubs starter Kyle Hendricks enjoyed his longest outing of the season last night, pitching 7 strong innings against the San Francisco Giants at Wrigley Field. Read Bruce Miles' take
Quintana rocked, D-backs complete sweep of White Sox
Arizona beat the White Sox 8-6 yesterday to complete a three-game sweep of the South Siders. Full story