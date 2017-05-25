Barenaked Ladies to play Naperville's Last Fling

The Canadian rock band behind the theme song to "The Big Bang Theory" is coming to Naperville, as Barenaked Ladies is set to take the stage Sunday, Sept. 3, during the Last Fling Labor Day weekend festival.

Tickets are on sale at lastfling.org for $25 for general admission, $75 for tickets closest to the stage and $250 for VIP seating inside the Millennium Carillon, a meet-and-greet with the band, a catered meal and unlimited drinks.

The four-member band has been performing for nearly 30 years, with 15 albums that have sold more than 15 million copies and two Grammy nominations for their hits "One Week" and "Pinch Me."

Its latest album is "Ladies and Gentlemen: Barenaked Ladies and The Persuasions," recorded last fall with the legendary a cappella group, The Persuasions, and its next album, "Fake Nudes" is due this fall.

Once described by a music critic as "hyperactive, brooding and whimsical all at once," Barenaked Ladies also is known for singles "The Old Apartment," "If I Had $1,000,000," and "Brian Wilson."

The band's performance style is comedic, as the group is known for bantering between songs and singing improvised rap songs at nearly every concert.

Barenaked Ladies is the first band announced for this year's Last Fling, which runs Friday, Sept. 1, through Monday, Sept. 4. Main stage concerts will take place at Rotary Hill, 443 Aurora Ave. The rest of the festival takes place on downtown Naperville streets including Eagle Street and Jackson Avenue and at Naper Settlement, 523 S. Webster St.