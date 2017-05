Vernon Hills website redesigned

hello

The Vernon Hills village website, www.vernonhills.org, has been redesigned with an updated look and more responsive interactive features to make information more easily accessible on various devices.

Visitors can access the website via phone, tablet or other electronic device. The new look also features a refreshed color palate and easier-to-navigate drop-down menus.

Contact Assistant Village Manager Joe Carey, joec@vhills.org, with suggestions.